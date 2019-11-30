The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Messerly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra J. "Sandy" Messerly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra J. "Sandy" Messerly Obituary
Sandra J. "Sandy" Messerly

Age 77, passed away after a prolonged illness on November 27, 2019. She was born in Massillon on August 8, 1942; a daughter to the late Robert Campton and June Geibel. Sandy enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking. Her greatest joys were her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Campton, and grandchild Jordan Baker. She is survived by her husband, David Messerly; children, Deb Blough, Greg Baker, Lori (Jeff) Daley, Robert (Karen) Baker, and Heather Confalone; stepsons, Nathan Messerly and Daniel Messerly; grandchildren, Jason and Ryan Nussbaum, Josh and Jeremy Baker, Anthony and Dominic Confalone. Austin Blough; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Adyson and Jax Nussbaum, Elliot and Zarek; siblings, Donald Campton and Judy Jamison.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Katie Jacobs officiating. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at Paquelet Funeral Home and again on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now