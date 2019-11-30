|
Sandra J. "Sandy" Messerly
Age 77, passed away after a prolonged illness on November 27, 2019. She was born in Massillon on August 8, 1942; a daughter to the late Robert Campton and June Geibel. Sandy enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking. Her greatest joys were her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Campton, and grandchild Jordan Baker. She is survived by her husband, David Messerly; children, Deb Blough, Greg Baker, Lori (Jeff) Daley, Robert (Karen) Baker, and Heather Confalone; stepsons, Nathan Messerly and Daniel Messerly; grandchildren, Jason and Ryan Nussbaum, Josh and Jeremy Baker, Anthony and Dominic Confalone. Austin Blough; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Adyson and Jax Nussbaum, Elliot and Zarek; siblings, Donald Campton and Judy Jamison.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Katie Jacobs officiating. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at Paquelet Funeral Home and again on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2019