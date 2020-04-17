Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
29 E. Main St.
Dalton, OH 44618
330-828-2536
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Nofsinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra J. Nofsinger


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra J. Nofsinger Obituary
Sandra J. Nofsinger

of Dalton, age 82, went home to be with her Lord on April 14, 2020. Born on Feb. 9, 1938 in Massillon to the late Sandy and Loretta (Roehlig) Hannah, Sandra graduated from Washington High School in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Carl, in 1957. They moved to a farm in Dalton in 1966 and raised their family. Sandra was a homemaker and farmer's wife assisting with the daily needs of the family farm alongside her husband. She was a Cub Scout Leader when her boys were young. She was an active volunteer for her children's classrooms, prom committee and the Dalton Booster Club. Sandra worked at Kidron Auction and provided home health care for many years. She took joy in hosting pool parties and picnics at the farm. She had a great love for her grandchildren and spending time with them. She enjoyed quilting and made many quilts to share as gifts to others. Sandra was a member of Stanwood Community Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. in 2007; granddaughter, Rachel Nofsinger, she is survived by her children, Greg (Debbie), Doug (Deb), Eric (Robin), Carla (Broc) Bidlack all of Dalton; grandchildren, Amanda (Chad) Uhler, Aaron Gercak, Josh (Savannah) Nofsinger, Erica (Chad) Porter, Jordan Nofsinger, Paige (Matt) Everhart, Thad (Melaina) Nofsinger, Brenden Nofsinger, Taylor, Emily, Hannah, and Adam Bidlack; eight great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Ken) Kurlinski, Carol Lyons, other family and dear friends.

Due to the current health crisis, the family will be having a private service at this time and at a later date will be having a memorial service at Stanwood Community Church to celebrate Sandra's life with her beloved friends and community. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-828-2536
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -