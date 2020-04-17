|
Sandra J. Nofsinger
of Dalton, age 82, went home to be with her Lord on April 14, 2020. Born on Feb. 9, 1938 in Massillon to the late Sandy and Loretta (Roehlig) Hannah, Sandra graduated from Washington High School in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Carl, in 1957. They moved to a farm in Dalton in 1966 and raised their family. Sandra was a homemaker and farmer's wife assisting with the daily needs of the family farm alongside her husband. She was a Cub Scout Leader when her boys were young. She was an active volunteer for her children's classrooms, prom committee and the Dalton Booster Club. Sandra worked at Kidron Auction and provided home health care for many years. She took joy in hosting pool parties and picnics at the farm. She had a great love for her grandchildren and spending time with them. She enjoyed quilting and made many quilts to share as gifts to others. Sandra was a member of Stanwood Community Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, Carl R. in 2007; granddaughter, Rachel Nofsinger, she is survived by her children, Greg (Debbie), Doug (Deb), Eric (Robin), Carla (Broc) Bidlack all of Dalton; grandchildren, Amanda (Chad) Uhler, Aaron Gercak, Josh (Savannah) Nofsinger, Erica (Chad) Porter, Jordan Nofsinger, Paige (Matt) Everhart, Thad (Melaina) Nofsinger, Brenden Nofsinger, Taylor, Emily, Hannah, and Adam Bidlack; eight great-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Ken) Kurlinski, Carol Lyons, other family and dear friends.
Due to the current health crisis, the family will be having a private service at this time and at a later date will be having a memorial service at Stanwood Community Church to celebrate Sandra's life with her beloved friends and community. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
