Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra J. Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra J. Peters Obituary
Sandra J. Peters

77 of Perry Twp passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born January 3, 1942 in Texas, residing in Perry twp for most of her life. Sandy is a retired bus driver for Perry Local Schools. She was a member of Canton Baptist Temple. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Charles Peters; children, Joycette Husted, Stacy Malone, Brent Peters, and Carolee Templeton; sister, Rexine Siemund; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Peters; her parents, Rex and Jean Kennedy; and brother, Martin Kennedy.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mike Husted officiating. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now