|
|
Sandra J. Peters
77 of Perry Twp passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. She was born January 3, 1942 in Texas, residing in Perry twp for most of her life. Sandy is a retired bus driver for Perry Local Schools. She was a member of Canton Baptist Temple. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Charles Peters; children, Joycette Husted, Stacy Malone, Brent Peters, and Carolee Templeton; sister, Rexine Siemund; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Peters; her parents, Rex and Jean Kennedy; and brother, Martin Kennedy.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mike Husted officiating. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019