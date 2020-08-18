1/1
Sandra Jean "Gaut" Hawk
1938 - 2020
Sandra Jean "Gaut" Hawk

81, of Canton passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. She was born Nov. 22, 1938 in Navarre, Ohio to the late Harry and Ethel Gaut. Sandra enjoyed crocheting, loved to play Euker and spend time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Kurt Hawk and grandson, Shaun Widder. Sandra is survived by her children, Tim (Belinda) Hawk, Kim Hawk, Christine (Robert) Burkey and Julie (Todd) Gaylor; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; siblings, Ronnie Gaut, Kathy Cecil, Jack Gaut and Susan Dobbins; half-brother, Augusta Rope.

With social distancing guidelines and mask requirements the family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at St. Clement Cemetery in Navarre. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
