1/1
Sandra K. Brahler
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra K. Brahler

age 74, formerly of Louisville, OH, passed away Monday evening in her home. She was born July 13, 1946 in Canton, OH to the late Robert L. and Beulah L. (Cook) Gibbs. Sandra was a graduate of Louisville High School where she had served as a majorette. She enjoyed golfing, fishing, sailing, and cross-stitch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey V. Brahler on June 24, 2018, She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas A. Brahler, Sr.; children, Thomas A. (Amy) Brahler, Jr., and Sara C. (Paul) Braskett; and grandchildren, Dane, Ben, Luke, Paul, Hannah, and Grae.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 4:00pm in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2-4pm, Sunday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org . The family extends special thanks to Nurse Jake from Community Hospice for his loving caring for Sandra and her family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved