Sandra K. Brahler
age 74, formerly of Louisville, OH, passed away Monday evening in her home. She was born July 13, 1946 in Canton, OH to the late Robert L. and Beulah L. (Cook) Gibbs. Sandra was a graduate of Louisville High School where she had served as a majorette. She enjoyed golfing, fishing, sailing, and cross-stitch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey V. Brahler on June 24, 2018, She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas A. Brahler, Sr.; children, Thomas A. (Amy) Brahler, Jr., and Sara C. (Paul) Braskett; and grandchildren, Dane, Ben, Luke, Paul, Hannah, and Grae.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 4:00pm in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2-4pm, Sunday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
. The family extends special thanks to Nurse Jake from Community Hospice for his loving caring for Sandra and her family.