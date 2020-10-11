Sandra K. "Sandy" Cawthonage 76 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 in Canton. She was born Feb. 2, 1944 in Canton to the late Alvin and Stella (Harper) Baxter. Sandy was a 1962 graduate of Canton Lincoln High School.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen (Baxter) McAllister. She is survived by her brother, Robert Baxter; two daughters, Denise (Smith) Tinlin and Tia (Cawthon) McClellan; one son, David Smith, seven grandchildren; four nieces and numerous extended family; and friend and neighbor, Tonya Schaffernocker. Sandy enjoyed going for rides in the country with her closest friend and soul mate, Larry Leno.Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home.Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356