Sandra K. (Withers) DoddAge 73 of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born in Wadsworth, Ohio on May 14, 1947 to the late William and Gloria Withers. She was a graduated of Timken Vocational High School, and after was employed by Aultman Hospital, retiring after 50 years in 2016.Sandra is survived by her children, Ryan and Robert Dodd; grandchildren, Brianna Dodd and Austin Neff; siblings, Bill (Stephanie) Withers, Sue Vallee, and Don (Lisa) Withers. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 1 p.m., with Pastor Mark William officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.Rossi (330)492-5830