Sandra K.(Withers) DoddFamily and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 1 p.m., with Pastor Mark William officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.Rossi (330)492-5830