Sandra K. Franklin
Age 78, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020 in her home. She was born Aug. 30, 1941 in Philippi, W.Va., to the late Atha and Pearl (Dadismon) Burner. Sandra retired from the former Molly Stark Hospital. She was a member of the Louisville Church of Christ where she was active with the Radiant Retirees. Sandra enjoyed shopping, playing cards, buying gifts for everyone and puzzles with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Homer Franklin; one son, Warren Reneker; three brothers and two sisters. Sandra is survived by five children, Roy Reneker, Nedra Rayner, Van (Nancy) Reneker, Brian (Lori) Reneker and Crystal Blackwell; 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert A. Burner; three sisters, Janice (Richard) Gaston, Luwana Hunt and Alberta (Dan) Scott; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday March 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Louisville Church of Christ at 1520 California Ave., Louisville, OH 44641 with Minister Brian Grubbs officiating. Friends and family will be received Sunday 3-5 p.m. in the church and one hour before services on Monday (10-11 a.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2020