Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra K. (Strermer) Hall


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra K. (Strermer) Hall Obituary
Sandra K. (Stermer) Hall

age 75, of Canton, Ohio passed away Nov. 4, 2019 at the Canton Christian Home. She was born in Canton on April 9, 1944 to the Melvin and Dorothy (Lahr) Stermer and graduated from Lake High School. Sandra loved her family and all her dogs through the years.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Shawn) Large and Cheryl Smithberger; grandchildren, Eddy, Ashley, and Brittany; sister, Sally (Bill) Eshelman. Preceded in death by her sister, Judy Pahlau.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home, Canton. Funeral services will be Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Kimbrel officiating. Final resting place is East Nimishillen Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Canton Christian Home and Mercy Hospice for their care. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -