Sandra K. (Stermer) Hall
age 75, of Canton, Ohio passed away Nov. 4, 2019 at the Canton Christian Home. She was born in Canton on April 9, 1944 to the Melvin and Dorothy (Lahr) Stermer and graduated from Lake High School. Sandra loved her family and all her dogs through the years.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Shawn) Large and Cheryl Smithberger; grandchildren, Eddy, Ashley, and Brittany; sister, Sally (Bill) Eshelman. Preceded in death by her sister, Judy Pahlau.
Calling hours will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home, Canton. Funeral services will be Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Kimbrel officiating. Final resting place is East Nimishillen Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Canton Christian Home and Mercy Hospice for their care. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019