Sandra K. Jaberg
69, of Shreve, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Wooster Community Hospital, after a period of declining health. She was born in Massillon to the late Russel and Ardith E. (Craig) Duff on January 4, 1951, and married her high school sweetheart Russell "Ed" Jaberg, Sr., on Nov. 22, 1969, he preceded her in death Nov. 11, 2013. Sandy grew up on a farm and could do just about anything farm related. This is where her love of animals was born. She was a breeder of Pugs, Boxers, and Bulldogs! Sandy attended Living Hope Church in Millersburg up until her health would no longer allow it. She was a member of the Shreve Friends of the Library and was also a 4-H advisor; helping her granddaughter with her many 4-H projects for the fair. She was a gardener and loved to mow the lawn; riding her tractor was actually a relaxing part of her day. Above all she was a very loving grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter, Amy (Jaberg) Cottrell; and a granddaughter, Amanda K. (Cottrell) Jaberg, both of Shreve; a son, Russell E. Jaberg, Jr., and his children; sister, Rebecca Amos of Massillon; and a sister-in-law, Carol Ann Musselman of Wooster. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel A. Duff and Randy Duff.
Sandy chose not to have any services. Schlabach Funeral Home in Shreve is handling arrangements. Family and friends are welcome to share memories with the family at: Schlabachfh.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Shreve Friends of The Library c/o Shreve Library, 189 W. McConkey St., Shreve, 44676.
