1/1
SANDRA K. JABERG
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SANDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra K. Jaberg

69, of Shreve, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Wooster Community Hospital, after a period of declining health. She was born in Massillon to the late Russel and Ardith E. (Craig) Duff on January 4, 1951, and married her high school sweetheart Russell "Ed" Jaberg, Sr., on Nov. 22, 1969, he preceded her in death Nov. 11, 2013. Sandy grew up on a farm and could do just about anything farm related. This is where her love of animals was born. She was a breeder of Pugs, Boxers, and Bulldogs! Sandy attended Living Hope Church in Millersburg up until her health would no longer allow it. She was a member of the Shreve Friends of the Library and was also a 4-H advisor; helping her granddaughter with her many 4-H projects for the fair. She was a gardener and loved to mow the lawn; riding her tractor was actually a relaxing part of her day. Above all she was a very loving grandmother.

She is survived by a daughter, Amy (Jaberg) Cottrell; and a granddaughter, Amanda K. (Cottrell) Jaberg, both of Shreve; a son, Russell E. Jaberg, Jr., and his children; sister, Rebecca Amos of Massillon; and a sister-in-law, Carol Ann Musselman of Wooster. In addition to her husband she is preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel A. Duff and Randy Duff.

Sandy chose not to have any services. Schlabach Funeral Home in Shreve is handling arrangements. Family and friends are welcome to share memories with the family at: Schlabachfh.com Memorial contributions may be made to Shreve Friends of The Library c/o Shreve Library, 189 W. McConkey St., Shreve, 44676.

Schlabach Funeral Home, 330-567-2291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schlabach Funeral Home
212 Jones St
Shreve, OH 44676
(330) 567-2291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schlabach Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved