Sandra K. Rombachage 70, died Wednesday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1969 graduate of McKinley High School, had worked at Whipple Dale Workshop for 56 years and was a former member of the Handicapped Association.Survived by her sisters, Pamela (Bill) Frentzel of Canton, Susan (Tom Lanen) Salyers of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Cindy (Rick) Harding of North Canton; brother, Timothy (Patricia) Rombach of Zoar and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Beverly Rombach.A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Star County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2950 Whipple Avenue, NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)