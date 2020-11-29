1/
Sandra K. Rombach
age 70, died Wednesday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1969 graduate of McKinley High School, had worked at Whipple Dale Workshop for 56 years and was a former member of the Handicapped Association.

Survived by her sisters, Pamela (Bill) Frentzel of Canton, Susan (Tom Lanen) Salyers of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Cindy (Rick) Harding of North Canton; brother, Timothy (Patricia) Rombach of Zoar and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Beverly Rombach.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Star County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 2950 Whipple Avenue, NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
