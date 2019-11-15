Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peoples Baptist Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Peoples Baptist Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA KAY DAVIS HILL


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA KAY DAVIS HILL Obituary
Sandra Kaye (Davis) Hill

born in Dover, OH on January 20, 1949, to the late Charles and Mattie Davis, departed this earth on November 13, 2019.

Cherishing her memories are husband, Arthur L. Hill of 53 years; four daughters: Carla (Abou) Ba, Carmen (Tito) Williams, Lacreasha (Kevin) Thomas, and Donesha Hill; three siblings: Delores (George) Davis, William "Duty" Davis, and Jacqueline Williams; three step-children: Regina Peterson, Eric (Cheryl) Henry, and Kevin Montgomery; also 26 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved relatives and friends.

Calling hours Saturday, November 16, 2019, 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. and funeral services at 11:00 A.M. at Peoples Baptist Church, Canton, OH.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -