Sandra Kaye (Davis) Hill
born in Dover, OH on January 20, 1949, to the late Charles and Mattie Davis, departed this earth on November 13, 2019.
Cherishing her memories are husband, Arthur L. Hill of 53 years; four daughters: Carla (Abou) Ba, Carmen (Tito) Williams, Lacreasha (Kevin) Thomas, and Donesha Hill; three siblings: Delores (George) Davis, William "Duty" Davis, and Jacqueline Williams; three step-children: Regina Peterson, Eric (Cheryl) Henry, and Kevin Montgomery; also 26 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved relatives and friends.
Calling hours Saturday, November 16, 2019, 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. and funeral services at 11:00 A.M. at Peoples Baptist Church, Canton, OH.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2019