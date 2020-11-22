Sandra L. Brick73, of Canton, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020 at Altercare of Navarre after a courageous battle with cancer. Sandra was born in Stark County, on Jan. 10, 1947, to the late Emmet and Bertha (Loshark) Brick. She was a graduate of Jackson High School. Sandra worked for many years at Bowman Pharmaceuticals and then went on to work for Buckeye Security until her retirement. She was an active member of Church of the Covenant and sang in their choir. She was also a former member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Auxiliary #2370 and the Moose Fraternity Canton Chapter 332. Sandra had a passion for bowling.Sandra is survived by a sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, and friends. Along with her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Brick, and sister, Carol Nixdorf.Sandra will be privately laid to rest and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Church of the Covenant. An online memorial can be viewed at