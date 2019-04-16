|
Sandra L. Curlutu
60, of Canton passed away on April 14, 2019. Sandy was born in Canton, Ohio on April 17, 1958 to the late William and Lafalda Manley. She will be forever loved and missed.
Preceded in death by her brothers, Roger Manley and Ronnie Manley and sister, Patricia Wagner. She is survived by her loving daughter, Niccia (Timothy Thomas) Curlutu; grandson, Steven Curlutu-Steele; sister, Vivian Boswell; twin sister, Candi Baines; brother, Kenneth Manley; life long partner, John Curlutu; many other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday April 18, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with pastor Thomas Blake officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-7 p.m. prior to the service. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2019