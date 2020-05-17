Sandra L. Harvey
1942 - 2020
Sandra L. Harvey

78, formerly of Massillon, passed away on May 16, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1942 in Ashland, Ohio to the late Harley and Lillian (Huff) Gray. She worked for G.E. Capitol in the collections department and retired with over 10 years of service. Sandy was also a former member of Richville United Church of Christ. She loved the simple things in life like quietly enjoying nature. She had a passion for gardening which included vegetables and beautiful flowers such as roses. Sandy also loved feeding the hummingbirds and taking peaceful walks with her beloved Border Collies, Maggie and Molly. She was very talented in ceramics as well, which she often taught with her best friend Pat for many years. Sandy will be remembered as being a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family and spending time with them. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She will be deeply missed by her son Daniel (Katie) Harvey and daughter Joyce Large; six grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clyde Harvey, son Bob Large and her sister Brenda Knowlton.

The family will have a private service at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home to honor and celebrate Sandy's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102.

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
