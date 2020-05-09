Sandra "Sandy" L. HollingerAge 78, passed away May 7, 2020. She was born May 7, 1942 in Massillon, daughter to the late Thomas and Mary (Long) Heather. She married David E. Hollinger also of Massillon.She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Knepper; son, Randy Hollinger; daughter, Denise (Scott) Cook; grandchildren, David Knepper, Danielle Cook, and Matthew Cook; sister, Linda Yee, and brother, Fred Heather. She was preceded by her husband; parents; and her brother, Thomas Heather II.Cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest at the Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.