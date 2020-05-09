Sandra L. "Sandy" Hollinger
1942 - 2020
Sandra "Sandy" L. Hollinger

Age 78, passed away May 7, 2020. She was born May 7, 1942 in Massillon, daughter to the late Thomas and Mary (Long) Heather. She married David E. Hollinger also of Massillon.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Knepper; son, Randy Hollinger; daughter, Denise (Scott) Cook; grandchildren, David Knepper, Danielle Cook, and Matthew Cook; sister, Linda Yee, and brother, Fred Heather. She was preceded by her husband; parents; and her brother, Thomas Heather II.

Cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest at the Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear this. I remember we all used to ride up to band practice every day after school. George Pappas Jacksonville Fla.
May 9, 2020
in loving memory
frank hershberger
May 9, 2020
I remember visiting her in Ohio, summer on the farm, and driving her crazy with our antics. My Ohio family is in my thoughts.
Shannon Heather
Family
May 9, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Sandy..What I remember most about her was she was a majorette in Massillon band and we used to watch her twirl her batons ..
Jana Baron
Family
May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss . Prayers and thoughts are with the families.
Kim Gibson
