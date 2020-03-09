Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222

Sandra L. Jordan

Sandra L. Jordan Obituary
Sandra L. Jordan

Together Again

Age 77, of Louisville died Saturday March 7, 2020 in her home following an extended illness. Born July 20, 1942 in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles and Dorothy (Wallace) Winters. She was a life resident of the Canton/Louisville area. Sandra retired from Spee-D-Foods with 25 years of service.

Preceded in death by her husband, David Jordan; son-in-law, Dirk Jones; a brother, Butch Winters; a sister, Judy Chapman. She is survived by four children and spouse, Melanie Jones, Mark Jordan, Lisa and Joe Lowney, Justin Jordan; four grandchildren, Shane (Stacie) Jones, Alesha Easterday (Nathan Gerson), Olivia Cunningham, Jackson Jordan; one great granddaughter, Audrey Gerson; one brother, Terry Winters; one sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Dennis Hickman.

A celebration of life gathering will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2 – 5 p.m. at 932 Richards Dr., Louisville, OH 44641.

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020
