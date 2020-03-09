|
Sandra L. Jordan
Together Again
Age 77, of Louisville died Saturday March 7, 2020 in her home following an extended illness. Born July 20, 1942 in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles and Dorothy (Wallace) Winters. She was a life resident of the Canton/Louisville area. Sandra retired from Spee-D-Foods with 25 years of service.
Preceded in death by her husband, David Jordan; son-in-law, Dirk Jones; a brother, Butch Winters; a sister, Judy Chapman. She is survived by four children and spouse, Melanie Jones, Mark Jordan, Lisa and Joe Lowney, Justin Jordan; four grandchildren, Shane (Stacie) Jones, Alesha Easterday (Nathan Gerson), Olivia Cunningham, Jackson Jordan; one great granddaughter, Audrey Gerson; one brother, Terry Winters; one sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Dennis Hickman.
A celebration of life gathering will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 2 – 5 p.m. at 932 Richards Dr., Louisville, OH 44641.
Sanders Funeral Home
330-488-0222
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020