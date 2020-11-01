1/1
SANDRA LEE DICKEY BERGER
Sandra Lee (Dickey) Berger

Age 79, of Canton, Ohio, departed her physical body and began her eternal life with her precious Savior God, on Monday, October 26, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Dale Dickey, mother, Mae Young; and sister, Lola Curlutu. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Berger; and her son, Steven Berger both of Canton, Ohio; one grandchild, Laene Berger of Lakewood, Ohio; as well as many extended family members and friends, including the caring connections with the many loving friends she made within the walls of Altercare of Nobles Pond and with Absolute Hospice. Sandy was the most loyal and loving mother and friend to her children and to many others. She had an honest and bright "neon personality" and was the life and laughter of any gathering. She loved to laugh. One never needed to guess what she thought or felt, because she would clearly and boldly express herself without hesitation... She was "one" with every emotion she felt and expressed herself succinctly without fail. She loved with every bit of her heart and soul. She was/is best friend and mother to her children and she adored her only grandchild with every ounce of her being. She loved so many people... Her heart was genuine, loyal, and true. She will be missed, beyond words, by those who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's memory to the Stark County Hunger Force, (P.O. Box 20941, Canton, OH 44701), or the National Processing Center, Alzheimer's Association (P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
