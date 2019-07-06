Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Foltz Community Center
East Canton, OH
Sandra M. (Dodson) Groves


1940 - 2019
Sandra M. (Dodson) Groves Obituary
Sandra M. Groves (Dodson)

Age 78 of East Canton went home to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019 after a short battle with Cancer. She was born to the late Charles and Wilma (keyser) Groves on December 31, 1940 in Canton Ohio. She spent most of her life caring for the elderly until she retired from St. Joseph's Care Center in 2004. After retiring she spent her free time enjoying her twin granddaughters.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilma and Charles. She is survived by her daughter, Davina (Jacob) Lesher; twin granddaughters, Abagail Rose and Samantha Lynn all of East Canton; sister, Glenda Heaston; two brothers, William Groves and Charles Groves.

A memorial service will be held July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Foltz Community Center in East Canton with a lunch to follow. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on July 6, 2019
