went home to be with the Lord June 13, 2019 after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Iella Keller (Marks). She is survived by her children, Ciera and Kris Mills, and Jack Shreve Jr.; sisters, Rhonda and Gail Keller; nieces Amanda Keller and Kali Keller; grandchildren, Madalynn, Abel and Dominic Mills, and William Geis; plus a multitude of unbiological people who called Sandi Mom and Aunt.

There will be a memorial service honoring her life on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Louisville First Assembly, 1921 W. Main St, Louisville.
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019
