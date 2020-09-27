1/1
Sandra (Cavender) Moore
Sandra (Cavender) Moore

age 71, of Canton, Ohio passed away Sept. 20, 2020 following a long illness. Sandy attended Kent State in Canton and Cleveland School of Art. She attended Pine Crest School in Ft. Lauderdale for a year, earned a bachelor's degree in Science and a master's degree in Nutrition from the Clayton School of Natural Health. She always wanted to be a veterinarian. She nursed any animal needing help and raised various litters of newborn animals. She worked at a veterinary clinic for a while; volunteered at the Canton Art Institute gift shop for several years and at Massillon State Hospital, flower arranging with the residents. She had a green thumb and grew beautiful gardens. She liked to travel; making three trips to Europe; sailed numerous cruises, traveled to Canada to visit friends, and spent a lot of time at the family apartment in Florida.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Elizabeth Cavender Queen and Carla Ann Cavender; father, Carl Cavender; grandparents, Ross (Mary) McLaren and Frank (Gertrude) Cavender; and great-grandfather, Charles Brauchler.

She leaves behind her husband, Gary W. Moore; mother, Jeanne McLaren Cavender; brother, Charles Brauchler (Shirley) Cavender; sister, Holly (John) Brauchler Collins; nieces, Missy (Jack) Friend, Candi (Pram) Cavender, Lauren (Greg) Kelley, Katherine (Steve) Munger and Elizabeth (Eric) Nittmann; nephews, Dan Queen, Dave (Julia) Queen; great-nephews, Ephrain Cavender, Lee Cavender, Bailey Greenwell and Owen Beitler; great-nieces, Molly Kelly, Summer Kelly and Olive Kelly (due in a few days), Samantha Friend, Jessica Friend and Isabelle Munger.

She will be missed by her family and friends, along with many animals. There will not be any calling hours. If you see an animal needing help, think of Sandy, and help them. Please consider donating to your favorite animal charity in her honor. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety. com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
