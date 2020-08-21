Sandra "Sandi" (Broucker) Morgan
passed into the Lord's presence on August 20, 2020 at the age of 79 at St Luke Lutheran Community. Sandi was born on October 13, 1940 in Canton, Ohio to her late parents John and Marie Broucker. Sandi attended Timken high school where she was a member of the Rockettes. She worked at Citizens Savings Bank in Canton, Ohio before marrying Bradford Morgan on May 6, 1961. She and Brad moved from Canton to Minerva in 1969 where they raised their children, worked and met many lifelong friends. Sandi loved working as a secretary at Midwest Manufactured Homes alongside her best friend, Pat Fry. Sandi was a devoted wife as well as a cherished mother, grandmother and great grandmother. When she was able, she was actively involved in their activities and sports and rarely missed a game, concert, recital, band show or any other event that involved her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minerva, Ohio for many years where she brought her children up in the Christian faith. She attended Church of The Lakes in Canton after moving to North Canton. Sandi was also a member of the Eastern Stars. Sandi loved her family. She loved life and she lived well. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Sandi is survived by her husband, Bradford Morgan; daughters, Missy (Bobby) Baker of Green, Ohio, Babette (Jeff) Fankhauser of Stow, Ohio; son, Brad Morgan of Minerva; six grandchildren: Devin (Keith) Hill, Lonee (Ethan) Ozinga, Erin Casper, Owen Fankhauser, Peyton Morgan, Jaidyn Morgan, one great-grandchild, Livi Ozinga; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews. (Sandi was also expecting her second great granddaughter, Isla Hill, in September.)
With social distancing guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with graveside services to immediately follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Community of North Canton, 220 Applegrove St. N.E., North Canton, Ohio 44720 or Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708.
