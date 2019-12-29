|
|
Sandra S. Mayer
of Malvern, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born October 30th, in Canton to Wade E. and Nina J (Jones) Mayer. She was a housekeeper.
She leaves behind, a sister, Nancy Mayer of the home and a brother, Ron (Jodi) Mayer of Malvern.
Per her request, following cremation, there will be no formal services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019