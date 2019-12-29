Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Sandra Mayer
Sandra S. Mayer

of Malvern, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born October 30th, in Canton to Wade E. and Nina J (Jones) Mayer. She was a housekeeper.

She leaves behind, a sister, Nancy Mayer of the home and a brother, Ron (Jodi) Mayer of Malvern.

Per her request, following cremation, there will be no formal services. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019
