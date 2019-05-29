Sandra Sue Sekermestrovich



76, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Sandra was born in Saint Clairsville, Ohio, on June 30, 1942 the daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth (Palmer) Borell. She enjoyed gardening, crafts and family gatherings.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Johnson and brothers, Bradley Trigg and Mike Skinner. She is survived by her husband, William C. Sekermestrovich with whom she shared 12 years of marriage; her children, Julie Kemp, Douglas (Gretchen) Kemp, and Kris Brinson; grandchildren, Kisha Chovan, Brandon and Jason Kemp, Shawn and Bridget Venables, and Travis and Kayla Casey; great grandchildren, Haley, Jeremy, Audra, Shawn Jr., Diamond, Dilen, Farrah, and Cynthia; sisters, Joyce Speicher, Jacquelyn (Timothy) Bucklew, and Dixie Booth; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Sandra's life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 – 11 a.m.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019