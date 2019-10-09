|
|
Sandra Turner
passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 following a brief illness. She was a great mother and friend and will be sadly missed by her family.
She is survived by son, James Turner; daughters, Patty Lynn and Kelly Nelson; and grandchildren, Mike Kendrick and Ashley Nelson.
Sandra's family would like to invite friends to join them as they celebrate her life on Friday, October 11th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 6282 Nave Street Southwest, Canton Ohio 44706. All are welcome. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019