The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA TURNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SANDRA TURNER Obituary
Sandra Turner

passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 following a brief illness. She was a great mother and friend and will be sadly missed by her family.

She is survived by son, James Turner; daughters, Patty Lynn and Kelly Nelson; and grandchildren, Mike Kendrick and Ashley Nelson.

Sandra's family would like to invite friends to join them as they celebrate her life on Friday, October 11th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 6282 Nave Street Southwest, Canton Ohio 44706. All are welcome. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
Download Now