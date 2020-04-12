Home

Sanford S. Sexton


1943 - 2020
Sanford S. Sexton Obituary
Sanford S.

Sexton

Age 76, passed away April 8, 2020 following a long illness. He was born December 19, 1943 in Kentucky. Sanford was an alumni of McKinley High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a 40 year employee of American Electric Power Service Corporation.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sanford S. Sexton Sr. and N. Gertrude Sexton.; daughter, Michelle Dawn; son, Sanford Sexton III; sister, Belinda Bramlett. Survivors include his loving wife, Billie Sexton; brother, Michael Sexton; sisters, Sandra Sexton, Jacinta Graham and Theresa Harris. There are several nieces and nephews.

Private service will be held and he will be laid to rest in North Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020
