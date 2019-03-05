The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
Sara J. Sago

Sara J. Sago Obituary
Sara J. Sago

74, passed away on March 1, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Justus on July 1, 1944 to Stanley and Anna (Berquist) Sago. Sara loved her nephews and nieces. She was well known for her sense of humor. She retired from Massillon Community Hospital after 26 years of service.

She is survived by her sister, Judy Miller and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rickie Smith and five brothers, Butch, Mike, Larry, Dick

and Eddie Sago.

A private inurnment will take place at Massillon Cemetery and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019
