Sara J. Sago
74, passed away on March 1, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Justus on July 1, 1944 to Stanley and Anna (Berquist) Sago. Sara loved her nephews and nieces. She was well known for her sense of humor. She retired from Massillon Community Hospital after 26 years of service.
She is survived by her sister, Judy Miller and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rickie Smith and five brothers, Butch, Mike, Larry, Dick
and Eddie Sago.
A private inurnment will take place at Massillon Cemetery and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
& Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019