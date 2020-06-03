SARA JANE PENCE
1924 - 2020
Sara Jane Pence

"Together Again"

95, passed away following a brief illness. She was born in Johnstown, PA, on June 17, 1924 to Alfred C. and Grace (Bird) Henze and moved to the Massillon area when she was one year old. Sara was a 1942 graduate of Jackson High School and went to work for Republic Steel in the Enduro Office for 14 years and later worked in her husband's dental office until retirement. She was a Charter Member of Faith Community Fellowship, Eastern Star, Legacy Chapter in North Canton, Order of the Amaranth and White Shrine and the Ladies of the Elks.

Sara is survived by her nephew, Bruce (Debra) Henze; and nieces, Pamela Sackrider and Janet (Dan) Della'Gustino. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. A.W. Pence in 2014; and brothers, Alfred Henze Jr. and Robert Henze.

Friends and family may call on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1 p.m. -2 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home with a funeral service to be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be held in Ohio Western Reserve National cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
JUN
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

