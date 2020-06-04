SARA JANE PENCE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Jane Pence

Friends and family may call on Friday, June 5, 2020 from

1 p.m. -2 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home with a funeral service to be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be held in Ohio Western Reserve National cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved