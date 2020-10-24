Sara M. Smith
age 87, of Minerva, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in The Alliance Community Care Center. She was born Jan. 3, 1933 in Newell, WV to James Hubbard and Mary (Goppert) (Hubbard) Young. She worked for Pickering and Clark Law Office and Clark, Clark and Chaddock Law Office retiring after 48 years of service. She is a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church, San Souci Club, Red Hat Society, the Entre Nous Club and she was an avid bowler and bridge player.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Smith who died in 2013, three sisters, Helen Rayburn, Ilene Daugherty and Roberta Chilson. She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly (Richard) Merrick of Minerva, four grandchildren, Kenneth (Natsuko) Merrick of East Rochester, Erin Merrick (Christopher Kernen) of Minerva, Jennifer (Keith) Eddy of Jewett, Martin Merrick and fiancé, CoraLee Daniel of Minerva and four great grandchildren; Lisa and Alex Merrick, Abbigail and Keith Richard Eddy.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday 3-5 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
.
Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900