Sarah A. Hyde
Age 57, of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in her home following an extended illness. She was born September 27, 1961 in Canton
to the late Pastor Nelson and Genne (Kernel) Smith. Sarah was a 1979 graduate of Timken High School and was formerly employed by Stark County Board of Developmental
Disabilities. She was a very active member of All Nations
Tabernacle.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Rachael and Diane Smith. She is survived by two sons, James and Shondra Hyde, Nathaniel and Morgan Hyde; six grandchildren who were her greatest joy, Avalie, Charleston, Maleah, Ella, Layla and Beckett; three sisters, Becky and Rev. John Shafer, Deborah and Pastor Scott Kerr Sr., Mary Humbert; three brothers, Robert Smith, Richard and Krystine Smith, Jon and Christine Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in All Nations Tabernacle, 3054 – 17th St., SW, Canton, OH 44706 with Pastor Scott Kerr Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Sunday 5-8 p.m. in the church and one hour before services on Monday (10-11 a.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019