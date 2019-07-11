Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH HYDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH A. HYDE


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SARAH A. HYDE Obituary
Sarah A. Hyde

Age 57, of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in her home following an extended illness. She was born September 27, 1961 in Canton

to the late Pastor Nelson and Genne (Kernel) Smith. Sarah was a 1979 graduate of Timken High School and was formerly employed by Stark County Board of Developmental

Disabilities. She was a very active member of All Nations

Tabernacle.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Rachael and Diane Smith. She is survived by two sons, James and Shondra Hyde, Nathaniel and Morgan Hyde; six grandchildren who were her greatest joy, Avalie, Charleston, Maleah, Ella, Layla and Beckett; three sisters, Becky and Rev. John Shafer, Deborah and Pastor Scott Kerr Sr., Mary Humbert; three brothers, Robert Smith, Richard and Krystine Smith, Jon and Christine Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in All Nations Tabernacle, 3054 – 17th St., SW, Canton, OH 44706 with Pastor Scott Kerr Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Sunday 5-8 p.m. in the church and one hour before services on Monday (10-11 a.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now