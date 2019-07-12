Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
All Nations Tabernacle
3054 – 17th St., SW
Canton, OH
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Nations Tabernacle
3054 – 17th St., SW
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
All Nations Tabernacle
3054 – 17th St., SW
Canton, OH
SARAH A. HYDE


1961 - 2019
SARAH A. HYDE Obituary
Sarah A. Hyde

Funeral services will be Monday July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in All Nations Tabernacle, 3054 – 17th St., SW, Canton, OH 44706 with Pastor Scott Kerr Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Sunday 5-8 p.m. in the church and one hour before services on Monday (10-11 a.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on July 12, 2019
