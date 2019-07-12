|
Sarah A. Hyde
Funeral services will be Monday July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in All Nations Tabernacle, 3054 – 17th St., SW, Canton, OH 44706 with Pastor Scott Kerr Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Sunday 5-8 p.m. in the church and one hour before services on Monday (10-11 a.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on July 12, 2019