Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Lakes
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Lakes
Sarah A. Mansfield

Sarah A. Mansfield Obituary
Sarah A. Mansfield

age 86, died Nov. 22, 2019. She was a life resident of Canton, 1951 graduate of Lehman High School, 1954 graduate of the Aultman School of Nursing and retired in 1998 from Aultman Hospital as a registered nurse. Sarah was a member of Church of the Lakes.

Preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Mansfield; sister, Edith Morris; brothers, Herschel, Robert, James Jr. "JM", D. Fremont, Richard "Dick" and John "Jack" Montgomery and son-in-law, Robert Scafate. Survived by her daughters, Beth Scafate of Canton, Kris (Todd) Biss and Amy (David) Laliberte all of North Canton; grandchildren, Breanna (Brian) Hayes, Rebecca and McKenna Biss, Paige, Spencer and Lincoln Laliberte and Robert (Rose) and Brandon Scafate; five great-grandchildren and a brother, Elmer Montgomery of Wisconsin.

Friends may call Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Church of the Lakes followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bryan George officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Church of the Lakes or Saint Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
