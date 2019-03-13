|
Sarah Ann Hostetler
age 84, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born February 26, 1935 to the late Daniel and Alta (Hochstetler) Schlabach. Sarah was passionate about baking and cooking for family and entertaining, loved arranging flowers, and was a member of Maple Grove Mennonite Church in Hartville. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon in 1998.
Survived by her children: Donna Hostetler of Hartville, Linda (Joel) Bennett of Hartville, Vern (Marilyn) Hostetler of Goshen, IN, Dennis (Jeanne) Hostetler of Sugarcreek; grandchildren: Shandia (Nathan) McCracken, Kayla (Michael) Johnson, Jason Bennett, Joshua, Austin (Alyssa), Sarah, Skyler, Trig, Kayli, Trevor, Isabel, and Emily Hostetler; sisters and brothers: Clara Hostetler of Bolivar, Christ Schlabach of Hartville, Wayne (Priscilla) Schlabach of Sandford, NC, Vern (Toni) Schlabach of Salina, KS, Betty Smith of Alliance, John (Charlotte) Schlabach of Hartville, Alta (Paul) Rohrer of Orville. She is also preceded in death by brothers and sisters: Eli "Boots", Calvin, William, Daniel, and Mary Schlabach.
Calling hours will be Thursday March 14th., in Dover at the LifeBridge Community Church, 301 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio, Calling hours will also be, Friday 4-6 p.m. at Maple Grove Mennonite Church in Hartville. Funeral Services will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the church with her sons Vern and Dennis Hostetler officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Water for Life, P.O. Box 456, Kalona, IA, 52247 or online at: www.wflhati.org
Arnold - Hartville
330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019