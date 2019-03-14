|
|
Sarah Ann Hostetler
Calling hours will be Thursday March 14th., in Dover at the LifeBridge
Community Church, 301 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio.
Calling hours will also be, Friday 4-6 p.m. at Maple Grove Mennonite Church in Hartville. Funeral Services will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the church with her sons Vern and Dennis Hostetler officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Water for Life, P.O. Box 456, Kalona, IA, 52247 or online at: www.wflhati.org
Arnold - Hartville
330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2019