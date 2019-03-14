Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maple Grove Mennonite Church
Hartville, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Maple Grove Mennonite Church
Hartville, OH
SARAH ANN HOSTETLER


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SARAH ANN HOSTETLER Obituary
Sarah Ann Hostetler

Calling hours will be Thursday March 14th., in Dover at the LifeBridge

Community Church, 301 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio.

Calling hours will also be, Friday 4-6 p.m. at Maple Grove Mennonite Church in Hartville. Funeral Services will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the church with her sons Vern and Dennis Hostetler officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Water for Life, P.O. Box 456, Kalona, IA, 52247 or online at: www.wflhati.org

Arnold - Hartville

330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2019
