|
|
Ms. Sarah E. Kline
age 49 of Canton died August 11, 2019 after a long illness.
She is survived by her mother, Beverly J. Kline of Canton; three sisters, Anne Marie Kline of Canton, Susan (David) Thorne of Akron, and Kathleen (William) Arrington of South Hill, Virginia; and two brothers, Patrick E. (Susie) Kline of Frenchville, Pennsylvania, and Terrence R. (Linda) Kline of Orrville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father, Edward G. Kline; and sister, Ellen L. Kline.
Sarah was a 1993 graduate of Kent State University in Kent, Ohio with a degree in social work. Sarah enjoyed working with children, gardening, and caring for animals.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15th in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2019