Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Sarah E. Kline Obituary
Ms. Sarah E. Kline

age 49 of Canton died August 11, 2019 after a long illness.

She is survived by her mother, Beverly J. Kline of Canton; three sisters, Anne Marie Kline of Canton, Susan (David) Thorne of Akron, and Kathleen (William) Arrington of South Hill, Virginia; and two brothers, Patrick E. (Susie) Kline of Frenchville, Pennsylvania, and Terrence R. (Linda) Kline of Orrville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father, Edward G. Kline; and sister, Ellen L. Kline.

Sarah was a 1993 graduate of Kent State University in Kent, Ohio with a degree in social work. Sarah enjoyed working with children, gardening, and caring for animals.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15th in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2019
