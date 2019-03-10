|
Sarah E.
Korosedes
age 82 of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born in Dundee, Ohio on August 25, 1936 to the late George and Florence Sexton. Sarah and her late husband, George, were the owners and operators of Housemaster Siding for over 30 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.
Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jack and Jennifer Beebe of Massillon.
Family and friends are welcome to attend Funeral Services at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Daniel
Rogich officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019