Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SARAH KOROSEDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SARAH E. KOROSEDES


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SARAH E. KOROSEDES Obituary
Sarah E.

Korosedes

age 82 of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born in Dundee, Ohio on August 25, 1936 to the late George and Florence Sexton. Sarah and her late husband, George, were the owners and operators of Housemaster Siding for over 30 years. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Jack and Jennifer Beebe of Massillon.

Family and friends are welcome to attend Funeral Services at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Daniel

Rogich officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now