Sarah L. Cotton
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on (TONIGHT) Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Barbara Catholic Church 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m.
Burial will be in Mount
Calvary Cemetery, Galion. Memorial may be made to the Stark County Animal Shelter. Messages of condolence may be made at:
Published in The Repository on Jan. 20, 2020