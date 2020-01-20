The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
1965 - 2020
Sarah L. Cotton Obituary
Sarah L. Cotton

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on (TONIGHT) Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Barbara Catholic Church 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in Mount

Calvary Cemetery, Galion. Memorial may be made to the Stark County Animal Shelter. Messages of condolence may be made at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 20, 2020
