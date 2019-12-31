|
Sarah Mae Schweitzer
age 24, of Minerva, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Dec. 27 after a sudden accident. Sarah was born May 25, 1995 in Canton to Dale and Nancy (Blank) Schweitzer. She was a godly young woman with wisdom beyond her years. A sophomore at Kent State Stark, she studied English and participated in Revive campus ministry. Sarah's church home was Freedom Found Ministries. Sarah was an angel whose short life touched many. She always knew how to brighten one's day, and when she gave you a hug, you knew you were loved. Sarah was a sweet and gentle spirit who taught us never to stop learning, try new things and offer hugs unceasing. Heaven is a brighter place with her there.
In addition to her parents, Sarah is survived by her sister, Kristi Schweitzer; brother, Andrew Schweitzer; paternal grandparents, Harold and Velma Schweitzer; two aunts and an uncle. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Edward and Hazel Blank.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Jeremey DiBartolo officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Sarah will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left and a more detailed obituary may be viewed at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019