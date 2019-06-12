Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
Canal Fulton, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
Canal Fulton, OH
Sarah "Sally" Mansfield


Sarah "Sally" Mansfield Obituary
Sarah "Sally" Mansfield

Of Canal Fulton made a peaceful passage to God on Saturday, June 8, 2019. A 1962 graduate of Northwest High School, Sally worked as a teacher in the Northwest Local Schools for many years.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Coral and Pauline (Tryon) Stemple; her in-laws, Ray and Ann Miller and her first husband, Donald Miller. She is survived by her second husband, Gerald Mansfield; her son, Kevin Miller; her daughter, Dawn Shoviak; her stepdaughters, Lori Santelle, Debbie Mansfield and Susan Roman; her sisters, Beverly Sick and Carol Blair; her sister-in-law, Carol Jones; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ in Canal Fulton with Rev. Glen Shedlock officiating. Friends may call Saturday at the church one hour prior to service and a fellowship time will be held immediately following the service. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P. O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or the , 3500 Embassy Parkway #150, Fairlawn, OH 44333

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
