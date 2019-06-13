|
|
|
Sarah "Sally"
Mansfield
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ in Canal Fulton with Rev. Glen Shedlock officiating. Friends may call Saturday at the church one hour prior to service and a fellowship time will be held immediately following the service. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P. O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or the , 3500 Embassy Parkway #150, Fairlawn, OH 44333
Swigart-Easterling
330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterling
funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019
Read More