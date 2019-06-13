Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
Canal Fulton, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
Canal Fulton, OH
Sarah "Sally" Mansfield


1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ in Canal Fulton with Rev. Glen Shedlock officiating. Friends may call Saturday at the church one hour prior to service and a fellowship time will be held immediately following the service. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P. O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 or the , 3500 Embassy Parkway #150, Fairlawn, OH 44333

Swigart-Easterling

330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterling

funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019
