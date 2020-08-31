1/1
SARAH MARIE HERSHBERGER
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SARAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Marie Hershberger

age 76 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on August 29, 2020 in Akron, surrounded by her loved ones. Sarah was born on June 12, 1944, in Panama City, Florida, to Jon and Marie (Wilson) Lewis. Sarah retired from the scheduling department at Salem County Memorial Hospital in Salem New Jersey. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and cooking, and she loved animals.

Sarah is preceded by her parents; and her sister, Judy Simmerman. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Jeff) Crilow and Paul Hershberger, Jr., grandchildren, Kara Hershberger and Cayley Shoemaker, niece and nephew, Amy (Nile) Simmerman, and Zachary Simmerman, and great nephews and great niece, Will, Jude, and Elise Simmerman-Alford.

Per Sarah's wishes, cremation will take place.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved