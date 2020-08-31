Sarah Marie Hershberger



age 76 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on August 29, 2020 in Akron, surrounded by her loved ones. Sarah was born on June 12, 1944, in Panama City, Florida, to Jon and Marie (Wilson) Lewis. Sarah retired from the scheduling department at Salem County Memorial Hospital in Salem New Jersey. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and cooking, and she loved animals.



Sarah is preceded by her parents; and her sister, Judy Simmerman. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Jeff) Crilow and Paul Hershberger, Jr., grandchildren, Kara Hershberger and Cayley Shoemaker, niece and nephew, Amy (Nile) Simmerman, and Zachary Simmerman, and great nephews and great niece, Will, Jude, and Elise Simmerman-Alford.



Per Sarah's wishes, cremation will take place.



