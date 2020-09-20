1/1
SARAH MARSHALL HALCOMB
1982 - 2020
Sarah Marshall Halcomb

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that our beautiful daughter Sarah, was tragically taken from us on September 2, 2020, when she was struck by a car while walking in Garfield, Arkansas.

Sarah was born March 25, 1982, to Christine and John E. Marshall III. She is survived by her parents; her sons, Logan and Riley she loved dearly; her siblings: Hillary, John E. IV (Danijela) and Louandra Marshall; nieces: Moriah Hailu and Lilijana Marshall. She is also survived by her loving grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of her life and love of our Savior Jesus Christ was held outside September 5, 2020 at our home. Ryan Rasmussen, pastor of First Christian Church, gave the eulogy, and her brother gave a heartfelt talk in her honor. A meal was shared by family and friends afterward.

~ Absent from the body, present with the Lord~

Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
