Saundra K. Krawsonage 70 of Canton peacefully passed Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Laurels of Massillon, surrounded by her daughters. Born July 24, 1950 in Canton, Ohio to Robert and Emy (VanVoorhis) Frey. She resided in Canton for most of her life and achieved her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Riverside Nursing School in Columbus, Ohio. Saundra retired from ResCare but spent the majority of her career at Mercy Medical Center. She was a member of St Jacob Lutheran Church in Massillon, the former Martin Luther Lutheran Church of Canton, the Red Hat Society, and various card clubs. Saundra was best known for her loving presence, and was also a passionate singer, seamstress and baker.Sandy is preceded in death by her mother, Emy Frey and her husband, Stanley F. Krawson. She is survived by her daughters, Amelia Howard and Abigail Krawson (Justin Schmitz); three grandchildren, Chloe, Claire and Margaret Howard; her father, Robert P. Frey; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert P. and Lorena Frey; honorary daughter, Allisohn Hughes; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who will all miss her warmth dearly.Friends may call Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 am with a private family service to follow. Masks and social distancing will be required for all services. To view a live steam of the service please contact the family by email at: sandyk102020@gmail.com for the time and Zoom link. Memorial donations may be made to St Jacob Lutheran Church, 8697 Mudbrook St NW, Massilon, OH 44646.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525