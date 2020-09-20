1/
Savas Miltiades
Savas Miltiades

82, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. With social distaining guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10am to 11am with services to follow at 11am. Private burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Full obituary notice will follow.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
