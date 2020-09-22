Savas Miltiades
82, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born January 5, 1938 in Anthotopos-Kozani Greece to the late Lazarus and Eleni Meletiades. Savas earned a master degree of Divinity Ministries from Gordon-Conwell and was lead Pastor at Christian Greek Church of Akron for many years. He enjoyed the ministry and was involved in many mission tips and helping people and was involved in raising money for many different, charities.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn. Savas is survived by his wife, Dorothea Charami; children, Paul (Renee) Miltiades and daughter, Helen Miltiades (Karl Simmons); seven grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Tasoula) Salisian and Paraskeuas (Sousani) Meletiades.
With social distaining guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10am to 11am with services to follow at 11am. Private burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Savas name to gf.me/u/yz2min. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
