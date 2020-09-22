1/1
Savas Miltiades
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Savas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Savas Miltiades

82, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. He was born January 5, 1938 in Anthotopos-Kozani Greece to the late Lazarus and Eleni Meletiades. Savas earned a master degree of Divinity Ministries from Gordon-Conwell and was lead Pastor at Christian Greek Church of Akron for many years. He enjoyed the ministry and was involved in many mission tips and helping people and was involved in raising money for many different, charities.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn. Savas is survived by his wife, Dorothea Charami; children, Paul (Renee) Miltiades and daughter, Helen Miltiades (Karl Simmons); seven grandchildren; brothers, Harold (Tasoula) Salisian and Paraskeuas (Sousani) Meletiades.

With social distaining guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 10am to 11am with services to follow at 11am. Private burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made in Savas name to gf.me/u/yz2min. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Service
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved