Scott B. Martin
1972 - 2020
Scott B. Martin

age 47, passed away May 8, 2020. He was born October 20, 1972 in Canton, son to the late Peter Martin Jr. and Kay Eleanor (Brewer) Martin. He was a Jackson High School graduate where he excelled in football and swimming. He was an IT analyst and was an avid sports fan, always rooting for OSU, Browns and Indians.

He is survived by his children, Byron Peter and Harlow Rose; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Brad Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Cinde Martin; nephews, Beau, Brock and Britt (Kelsey) Williams, Ty (Ellie) and Cory Martin; several great nieces and great nephews and girlfriend, Robin Marotto.

His wishes were to be cremated and service will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of your passing. God bless you Rooster
Jeff Kroft
Friend
