Scott D. Woodall
1977 - 2020
Scott D. Woodall

age 42, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born in Massillon on October 14, 1977 to Terri Pope and the late Roger Woodall. He was a 1997 graduate of Northwest High School and R.G. Drage and later obtained a Master Gardener Certification from Rutgers University. Scott worked as a Horticulturist for Magic Home Gardens. He enjoyed racing Go carts with his son Sam, gardening, Disc Golf, and music. Scott never met a stranger. Scott was always willing to help, and many people said that "Scott was my best friend". He will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving, father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

Scott is survived by his son Sam and Sam's mom Kelly Shannon; his mother Terri Pope; his sister Cynthia Woodall; his grandmother Mardelle Lee; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and devoted friends.

Cremation has taken place and celebrations of his life will be held in Columbus and Massillon at a later date. Donations can be made to the family to help defray funeral costs. www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2020.
