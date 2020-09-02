Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Scott's life story with friends and family

Share Scott's life story with friends and family

Scott D. Woodall



Celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 from 12-3 p.m. at Jackson North Park – 7660 Fulton Drive N.W., Massillon, OH 44646.



Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store