So very sorry to hear of the loss of your precious son. May God hold you and comfort you.
Jules and Peg Laboucane
Friend
August 27, 2020
Dear Family of Scott, Very sorry to hear of your loss of your precious son/grandson/ father/ and brother. We understand completely the pain of such a loss and are in prayer for each of you during this very difficult time. May God's presence strengthen you and provide hope for a renewed future of faith and the peace of Christ in each of your hearts. Our Deepest Sympathy, Bob and Nancy Garver
Bob and Nancy Garver
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.