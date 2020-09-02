1/
Scott D. Woodall
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott D. Woodall

Celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 from 12-3 p.m. at Jackson North Park – 7660 Fulton Drive N.W., Massillon, OH 44646.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Jackson North Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 27, 2020
So very sorry to hear of the loss of your precious son. May God hold you and comfort you.
Jules and Peg Laboucane
Friend
August 27, 2020
Dear Family of Scott,
Very sorry to hear of your loss of your precious son/grandson/ father/ and brother. We understand completely the pain of such a loss and are in prayer for each of you during this very difficult time. May God's presence strengthen you and provide hope for a renewed future of faith and the peace of Christ in each of your hearts.
Our Deepest Sympathy,
Bob and Nancy Garver
Bob and Nancy Garver
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved